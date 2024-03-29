Flock of ducks chase jogger along street
A jogger in Bangkok encountered a flock of ducks while running – and hilariously got chased.
Handout / ReutersKing Charles avoided referring directly to his or Kate Middleton’s recent health travails in a special Easter message broadcast Thursday, but praised those who “extend the hand of friendship” in times of need and overtly extolled “Christian” virtues.The pre-recorded audio message was played at the traditional Maundy Thursday service at which the monarch hands out symbolic alms called “Maundy money” to individuals who have performed “outstanding Christian service.”The king did no
TORONTO — A Toronto woman facing multiple charges in a dog attack that seriously injured a child was previously deemed an “irresponsible” owner of dangerous dogs and subsequently ordered evicted from her apartment, according to court records and her former landlord. Patrycja Siarek, 38, was charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm and other offences after an off-leash dog bit and dragged a child at a Toronto park last Saturday. Police have said the attack left the child with life-alt
The younger Woods, and his teammates at The Benjamin School, won the state title in November
The former TLC reality star married Army vet Josh Bowling
Donald Trump lashed out Wednesday at the New York judge who put him under a gag order that bars him from commenting publicly about witnesses, prosecutors, court staff and jurors in his upcoming hush-money criminal trial. The former president posted on social media that the gag order was “illegal, un-American, unConstitutional” and said Judge Juan M. Merchan was “wrongfully attempting to deprive me of my First Amendment Right to speak out against the Weaponization of Law Enforcement" by Democrati
Victoria’s Secret's wedding-inspired collection includes corsets, bras, thongs and more sexy apparel
The neighbours of the Prince and Princess of Wales have welcomed an eye-opening addition to the grounds of their stately home in Norfolk – just minutes from Anmer Hall where William and Kate are spending Easter…
Tim O'Brien issued some harsh truths about the former president.
The former president is said to be shifting his approach with Biden.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Bast/Getty ImagesFriends of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have said they are “very upset” but “not surprised” to have not been asked to carry out any royal engagements while the threadbare royal family grapples with a double health crisis that has seen King Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton all step back from royal duties.A friend of the young women told The Daily Beast: “It seems mean that the girls aren’t being used at all when
CNNA lifelong Republican voter who cast his ballot for Donald Trump in 2016 now views things quite differently, admitting to CNN on Wednesday night that Hillary Clinton was “absolutely right” about her opponent in that year’s election.Texas Trey said on Laura Coates Live that his choice back then “wasn’t so much a vote in support of” Trump, but rather against the former secretary of state, who “didn’t have anything to offer that necessarily appealed to me.”When asked if the events of the past ei
The White House press secretary was in no mood.
"Everyone heard, and no one said anything."
The “Star Wars” actor has been keeping track.
The former House GOP speaker pinpointed a Trump weak spot that could cost Republicans large.
"I went there to see the lifestyle — and I saw it," Usher told Stern on 'The Howard Stern Show'
Leaks from a notoriously sketchy data broker have revealed the locations of hundreds of people who visited convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's Bahaman island before his 2019 arrest and subsequent death behind bars. In an investigation, Wired reports that the firm in question, Near Intelligence,
The Princess of Wales spoke about her husband in the self-written speech, but significantly delivered it solo
TAXCO, Mexico (AP) — A mob in the Mexican tourist city of Taxco brutally beat a woman to death Thursday because she was suspected of kidnapping and killing a young girl, rampaging just hours before the city’s famous Holy Week procession. On the eve of Good Friday, men walk through the colonial streets of Taxco wearing hoods, whipping themselves or carrying heavy bundles of thorns in penitence. That and other Holy Week processions date back centuries in the old silver-mining town. The mob formed
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's ex Dara Huang marked their son Wolfie's eighth birthday with a rare baby photo - see his wild hair.