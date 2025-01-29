Flog It! antiques expert Baggott dies aged 51

Michael Baggott, an antique expert who appeared on the BBC series Flog It!, has died from a heart attack aged 51.

A statement posted on his X account said he had suffered a heart attack in October and died on Sunday in hospital.

"He was a dearly loved son, brother, nephew and uncle who will be deeply and profoundly missed, the statement read.

Paying tribute, Rob Unsworth, head of BBC daytime and early peak commissioning, said Baggott "was one of Flog It's most memorable characters, expert in all manner of collectables".

Baggott's expertise on the show were focused around antique British silver, boxes and early spoons.

He previously spoke about how his interest in antiques began as a child and he purchased his first antique - a Chester silver Vesta case for £22 - while he was still at school.

Prior to Flog It!, Baggott worked at Christie's and then Sotheby's where he ran the saleroom's south silver department for four years. He then worked as a private consultant in antique silver.

He has also written a number of books on antiques and silver.

Fellow Flog It! expert, Nick Hall, called Baggott a "true connoisseur and ambassador of the antiques world".

"A font of knowledge and generous with his knowledge, a raconteur and all round top bloke, a pleasure to have known you Michael."

Unsworth said Baggott had an "unrivalled knowledge and enthusiasm for antique spoons and silver".

"Though the series hasn't been in production for several years, we hope Michael's family can take comfort from how much viewers have continued to enjoy his appearances on this ever-popular show."

Baggott had previously posted on X to say he had been in hospital for five weeks after suffering a heart attack. In December he said he was feeling "slightly happier, slightly more hopeful".

Flog It! was a BBC daytime television show that ran from 2002 to May 2020.

Similar to Antiques Roadshow, members of the public brought their antiques to be valued by experts, but were then given the option to sell them at auction.

The statement announcing his death added: "There will be a memorial service in the coming weeks, the details of which will be shared here [on X]."

Correction: An earlier version of this article reported Baggot's age was 65.