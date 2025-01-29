Flog It! star dies aged 65

Flog It! Star Michael Baggott has passed away aged 65. The antiques expert, who was a regular feature on the BBC series, died in hospital on Monday following a heart attack.

A statement posted on his social media accounts read: "Heartbroken to share that Michael died yesterday in hospital of a heart attack following a stroke in October.

"He was a dearly loved son, brother, nephew and uncle who will be deeply and profoundly missed," it continued. "There will be a memorial service in the coming weeks, the details of which will be shared here."

The news of his passing comes after it was announced that he had been hospitalised in October after a stroke.

Friends and colleagues in the industry paid tribute to Michael in the comments. Antiques Road Trip star Timothy Medhurst was among those paying tribute: "Such a sad post to see, an oracle of knowledge - always happy to give a youngster in the business kind opinions on my (probably basic) questions without any hesitation."

Mark Stacey, antiques dealer expert on Bargain Hunt, Flog It! and Antiques Road Trip, tweeted: "Very sad news. I've known Michael for over '25 years' when we both worked for sothebys. I will always remember his love, knowledge of antiques, which he readily shared, my deepest sympathies to his family, rest in peace Michael no doubt with a silver spoon."

In early December, Michael left fans worried after posting on social media from a hospital bed.

The antiques specialist told fans that he had been bed-bound in hospital for five weeks after his stroke, and was feeling hydrated "at last".

He also let fans know that he was feeling "happier" and "more hopeful", thanking everyone who sent him a message.

His final social media post was on December 29 last year, when he criticised an episode of Antiques Roadshow for inaccuracy: "Expert: I can see these [don't] London in 1758. Well he must've had a [explicit] time machine because they've got the date letter for 1762 struck on them.

"You can get away with this [explicit] when I'm dead, not before," he jested.

Michael shared a photo of himself with his sister to Twitter late last year

Michael, the son of a wholesale market trader, was one of the most recognisable faces on BBC One's Flog It!.

During his career, he worked at auction house Christie's while still a university student, and led Sotheby's southern silver department for four years before becoming a private consultant.

Michael appeared regularly on the show before the BBC ended the show in 2018, after a 17-year run. The series, hosted by Paul Martin, had broadcast over 1,000 episodes before it was scrapped to make room for new commissions aiming to 'modernise' the daytime schedule.