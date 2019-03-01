Flohio Spits Nothing But Flames On New Drop "Bandage"

Over the past 12 months, Brit-Nigerian MC Flohio has broken through in a major way, dropping banger after banger and touring across the UK and Europe, as well as landing a slot as one of Complex's list of emcees to watch in 2019.

With last year's Wild Yout EP heavy on quality but not so much on length, it was only a matter of time before Flohio returned packing a punch. "Bandage" is, as we've come to expect, frenetic and bursting with character and quirks. And clocking in at just under two minutes, it's short but sweet enough to leave you wanting more.

Shot by frequent collaborator and UKMVA winner Duncan Loudon, watch the visuals for "Bandage" above.

