Flood advisory issued for SLO County due to heavy rainfall

San Luis Obispo County was under a flood advisory as of late Friday night due to heavy rainfall across the Central Coast.

The National Weather Service issued an advisory after Doppler radar indicated heavy rain “due to moderate to locally heavy rainfall,” at 11:32 p.m.

According to the Weather Service, rainfall rates between 0.25 and 0.50 inch per hour were observed, which could cause minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

“Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent,” the advisory read.

The Weather Service said some areas that could see flooding included San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo and Cambria.

People were advised to be cautious while driving at night and to not drive on flooded roads.

The advisory will be in effect through 5:30 a.m. Saturday.