Flood, avalanche risk as B.C. faces tropics-infused storm parade

The super-straight jet stream charging across the Pacific Ocean will bring an extended period of unsettled weather to the West Coast heading through the end of the month.

We’re on the lookout for multiple waves of heavy rainfall and rising freezing levels across British Columbia. The combination of drenching rain and snowmelt could lead to widespread flooding concerns across Vancouver Island and B.C.’s South Coast, including Metro Vancouver.

This pattern will also contribute to a growing avalanche risk in the mountains.

DON’T MISS: El Niño is hanging strong—but a big change is on the way

Pineapple express lurching toward the coast

A steady parade of storms rolling through the northeastern Pacific Ocean will train an atmospheric river on coastal B.C. beginning this weekend and lasting into next week.

BC Precip Saturday Evening

The tropical moisture aiming for the West Coast is a bit of evaporated paradise heading to the region straight from Hawaii—a classic pineapple express setup for the region.

Each storm will tap into this vast reserve of atmospheric moisture to produce widespread heavy rainfall across the region. Disruptions begin this weekend as rounds of heavy rainfall arrive both Saturday evening and Sunday evening.

Additional rounds of heavy rainfall will sweep into B.C. heading into next week.

BC Rainfall Outlook

RELATED: Dreaded Pineapple Express set to obliterate the snowpack in parts of B.C.

Long-range weather models suggest we’ll see up to 300 mm of rain through the last day of the month on Wednesday, with the heaviest totals across higher terrain on Vancouver Island and the South Coast, including Tofino, Port Alberni, and Squamish.

BC Freezing Levels

The arrival of deep tropical moisture will send freezing levels soaring above Whistler, peaking between 2200-2500 m through the middle of next week.

Combined rainfall and snowmelt will lead to a flooding risk around the mountains, as well as creating an unstable snowpack that will enhance the potential for avalanches in the backcountry.

Story continues

Bouts of drenching rain will also create a risk for flooding in low-lying areas and any problem spots where water typically pools and collects.

BC Flood Alerts

MUST SEE: Get ahead of disaster: Six tips to manage flooding

B.C.’s River Forecast Centre issued flood watches for all of Vancouver Island and a large portion of the South Coast, including Howe Sound, Sunshine Coast, Sea-to-Sky, and North Shore Mountains.

High streamflow advisories are in effect for the Lower Fraser River tributaries, the eastern Fraser Valley including Abbotsford and Hope, as well as the Fraser Canyon.

Take some time before the rain starts to clear out debris any storm drains to ensure runoff doesn’t begin pooling up.

WATCH: El Niño is here to stay—at least until the spring

Click here to view the video