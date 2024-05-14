Flood damage prompts bus route diversions

A section of Bradford's new public transport loop remains out of action “until further notice” after parts of the city centre were hit by flooding a week ago.

Vicar Lane was at the centre of the disruption on 6 May with parts of the newly laid out route closed to buses due to flooding damage.

A weekly update on the city centre works says the uphill lane of Vicar Lane remains closed with one of the main bus stops not in operation.

Bus users were advised to visit the Metro website to get more detail of bus diversions.

The update from Bradford Council said the heavy rain was a "one in 150 year event".

It added: “As a result of the flooding, the uphill lane of Vicar Lane (going towards Bridge Street) is closed until further notice.

“Bus services which use this part of Vicar Lane are currently diverting. The downhill lane of Vicar Lane (going towards Hall Ings/Well Street) is unaffected.

“Bus stop ‘Little Germany Y’ on Vicar Lane is currently out of use.”

Last week also saw the installation of temporary intercom-controlled barriers at the entry and exit points of the newly pedestrianised zones of the city centre.

Access is now controlled via an intercom system barrier on Bridge Street.

Bradford Council said the barriers would make it easier for residents, businesses and access vehicles to get into the core during the permitted hours, which remain as before at 10:30 BST and after 16:30 BST.

When work to the planned pedestrian areas nears completion, permanent rise and fall bollards, similar to those already in place elsewhere in the city centre such as on Tyrrel Street, will be installed to control access to the pedestrianised areas such as Market Street and the new park area on Hall Ings.

