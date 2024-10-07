Flood-Damaged Belongings Line St Petersburg Ahead of Hurricane Milton

Clean-up efforts continued on Florida’s west coast on Sunday, October 6, as the region braced for Hurricane Milton to impact the region.

On Saturday, Pinellas County officials said sandbags would be available to residents throughout Sunday in preparation for an another storm.

On Saturday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared states of emergency in the 35 counties ahead of Milton, which became a named storm on Saturday, local media reported.

Footage filmed and posted to X by @FLgator727 shows flood-damaged items lined on a street in St Petersburg on Sunday afternoon. “The roads look like this everywhere. Most of the city had storm surge,” they told Storyful.

On Monday, Milton strengthened to a Category 3 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center, and would bring strong winds to the Yucatan Peninsula and heavy rainfall related to the storm would affect parts of Florida throughout the day. Credit: @FLgator727 via Storyful