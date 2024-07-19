Flood detection sensors to be placed in New Orleans, reporting flooding in real-time
The city of New Orleans will soon see stormwater detection sensors that will alert people of flooding conditions.
Even superstars aren't immune to nature's wrath as Drake found out on July 16 when an unstoppable torrent pushed through his luxurious home. Footage posted from the rapper showed what he dealt with.
Storm chasers saw it coming, and Environment Canada's rainfall warning suggested a deluge was coming — so why were so many people caught off guard by the powerful storm that hit Toronto on Tuesday?
Forced Out Fascinating footage shows members of one of the most isolated Indigenous tribes in the world leaving the rainforest in the Peruvian Amazon, mere miles from where logging companies were recently allowed to cut down trees. As the Washington Post reports, the Mashco Piro tribe remains one of the biggest communities that live without […]
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Nandini Villeneuve and other residents of the Saranagati Hare Krishna village were in a meeting with emergency staff from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District late Wednesday when it was announced that a wildfire bearing down on the religious community had worsened.
Referring to eco-friendly initiatives as 'green new scam ideas,' former U.S. president Donald Trump said if he wins the presidential election in November, he would put an end to the electric vehicle mandate, which requires two-thirds of all new cars and trucks sold in the U.S. to be electric-powered within eight years.
Video footage shows a great white shark circling a group of boaters in Massachusetts. Watch it here.
A stubborn ridge has set up shop over Western Canada this week, bringing hot weather and an elevated risk of storms with the help of the mountains and subtle, embedded disturbances
Even if the ghost of El Niño lingers, history shows us that summers with a similar pattern to this year have finished strong with more widespread hot weather. Meteorologist Nicole Karkic has details on what you can expect as we head into the second half of summer.
TANQUA, Brazil (AP) — Several tons of fish have died along one of the main rivers in Brazil's Sao Paulo state after an alleged illegal dumping of industrial waste from a sugar and ethanol plant, environmental authorities and prosecutors said Wednesday.
Training storms are known to cause severe flash flooding in a short period of time
Finally some weekend weather relief and sunshine after southern Ontario recovers from devastating floods
The thunderstorm risk will continue to loom over Atlantic Canada on Thursday as the heat and unstable air mass provide fuel for the development. Intense rainfall rates could result in localized flooding
A black bear in North Port, Florida is caught on camera walking up to the front door of a resident's home.
Some areas will crack the 40-degree mark over the next couple of days as the latest round of heat descends on Western Canada
A warm winter in combination with plenty of precipitation helped hydrangea plants to have their best year in recent memory. The color of hydrangea flowers is impacted by primarily pH level of the soil. Purple and blue flowers are typically found in acidic soil while the bright pink variety are found in a soil with a high pH.
TORONTO — Canadian homeowners are increasingly adding flood coverage to their insurance policies as extreme weather events become more common, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada.
From Italy and Greece to Croatia and Romania, extreme heat is sparking wildfires and record power consumption.
An advocacy group for Indigenous peoples has released photographs of a reclusive tribe's members searching for food on a beach in the Peruvian Amazon, calling it evidence that logging concessions are “dangerously close” to the tribe's territory. Survival International said the photos and video it posted this week show members of the Mashco Piro looking for plantains and cassava near the community of Monte Salvado, on the Las Piedras River in Madre de Dios province. Several logging companies hold timber concessions inside territory inhabited by the tribe, according to Survival International, which has long sought to protect what it says is the largest “uncontacted” tribe in the world.