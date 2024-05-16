Flood-Hit Communities in Brazil Reconnected by Floating Bridge

Pedestrians began crossing a floating bridge on Wednesday, May 15, after it was put in place by the military to connect two communities in Brazil’s Rio Grande do Sul that had bridges between them destroyed in catastrophic flooding.

The Rio Grande do Sul Military said soldiers worked through Tuesday night to make the crossing between Lajeado and Arroio do Meio.

Video from the military shows the remains of a bridge nearby that was destroyed in the flooding. Another bridge, known as Ponte de Ferro, was also destroyed.

The death toll from the flooding in Rio Grande do Sul had risen to 149 by Wednesday, May 15, officials said. More than two million people have been impacted. Credit: Comando Militar do Sul via Storyful

Video Transcript

Comanda comandante comeou a passar, j j t com o fluxo a populao de de Arroio Eu j t conseguindo atravessar pra Lajeado com segurana com colete salva-vidas a comanda comandante comeou a passar, j j t com o fluxo a populao de de Arroio.

Eu j t conseguindo atravessar pra Lajeado com segurana com colete salva-vidas a comanda comandante comeou a passar, j j t com o fluxo a populao de de Arroio.

Eu j t conseguindo atravessar pra Lajeado com segurana, com colete salva-vidas.

Ah.