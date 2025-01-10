Get flood-hit residents back home, urges council

Most people evacuated from Meadow Mill on New Year's Day have not returned home [BBC]

The owners and management firm of an apartment block that has been without power since the New Year's Day floods have been told to "get their act together" by a council.

Meadow Mill in Stockport remains without electricity, heating, and water, with residents "desperate" to return more than a week after they were evacuated.

Stockport Council leader Mark Hunter said the delay in restoring utilities was "unacceptable", adding owners Arwal Investments and management firm CERT needed to "get a move on".

A CERT spokesman said the firm had been in contact with Meadow Mill leaseholders "daily" as repair work continued.

Stockport Council's leader Mark Hunter said some residents were in "complete crisis" [BBC]

CERT previously said extensive work was needed to restore water and power after the floodwaters damaged the ground floor.

Arwal Investments has been contacted for comment after Stockport Council published its concerns in an open letter, urging a "swift" resolution.

There are more than 200 apartments at the converted cotton mill close to river Tame, some of which have been sold to leaseholders while others are rented out by a mix of landlords.

'Complete crisis'

Mr Hunter said he feared the desperation of residents was growing, after some chose to return to live in the building in freezing temperatures despite the lack of "basic facilities".

The council has also raised concerns with the building's insurer AXA over claims it was refusing to deal with residents directly.

Some Meadow Mill residents previously said they had run out of cash after being told by landlords to pay for temporary hotels themselves and claim the money back later.

Mr Hunter told BBC Radio Manchester the owners and the management firm had referred those affected to AXA, but those residents said they had not received a response.

"It is now over a week since the flood and more delays and lack of certainty over temporary accommodation arrangements will be of cold comfort to the residents, many of whom are now in complete crisis," he said.

An AXA spokesperson said the firm "sympathised" with the residents adding it was "urgently working with them to resolve the situation".

"This is a complex claim which involves detailed investigation with multiple parties including the property's freeholder, who is the policyholder of our commercial buildings insurance policy, and their broker," they said.

