Flood prone Bolsa Knolls prepares for latest batch of storms
Weekend storms could be dangerous for one flood prone area of Monterey County. How emergency responders and the Bolsa Knolls area are preparing.
Mary Trump, the former president's niece, called the penalty in the New York business fraud case "the end of my grandfather’s legacy."
"A crooked New York state judge... has just fined me $355 Million based on nothing other than having built a GREAT COMPANY," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Here's what we know about the image's origin story — that is, if it depicts a real moment or was digitally fabricated.
Former President Trump and his legal team have decided against appealing a court’s decision that found he is not immune from civil lawsuits that blame him for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, after they previously signaled he would file an appeal. Trump’s decision to not take his broader immunity claim to the Supreme…
"It culminates in him being confronted, interrupted and cut off on Fox, and called the dirty liar that he is," YouTuber Christo Aivalis reported.
Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has marked turning 53 with a daring photo in her 'birthday suit'. See image.
NEW YORK (AP) — For five years, a New York City man managed to live rent-free in a landmark Manhattan hotel by exploiting an obscure local housing law. But prosecutors this week said Mickey Barreto went too far when he filed paperwork claiming ownership of the entire New Yorker Hotel building — and tried to charge another tenant rent. On Wednesday, he was arrested and charged with filing false property records. But Barreto, 48, says he was surprised when police showed up at his boyfriend's apart
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers repeatedly tried to move back the trial in his Manhattan criminal hush-money trial.
Ditching the Emerald City turned out to be a very lucrative decision for the businessman.
The Russian leader wasn't exactly impressed by the former Fox News host.
He made the comments as a New York judge gave the go-ahead for his hush-money trial to begin next month.
The 'Love Story' hitmaker took the stage in front of a 96,000-strong crowd on Friday
Spieth was tied for 20th, 10 back of leader Patrick Cantlay.
“I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could,” he said.
Former President Trump’s lawyers blasted the $335 million verdict against him Friday, disparaging the costly ruling as a multi-year, “politically fueled witch hunt” orchestrated to take him down. Both Trump attorneys, Christopher Kise and Alina Habba, accused the court of failing to follow the law after the 92-page decision came down from Judge Arthur Engoron. …
Musician Joshua Shapiro plans to swap Chicago for a remote corner of southern Italy. He’s bought and renovated an apartment in the small town of Latronico, and plans to eventually apply to move permanently.
The family says they are "completely shattered" at their toddler son's unexpected death
Months after leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump began plotting his return to Wall Street. That return, delayed by years of regulatory and legal hurdles, is now on the verge of becoming a reality — and it could make Trump a fortune.
The US Coast Guard said it seized over 200 packages of illegal weapons and military components from a vessel in the Arabian Sea on January 28.
Steven Hirsch/Getty ImagesFormer President Donald Trump made a last-ditch effort to convince the U.S. Supreme Court that it should delay his federal election subversion case while he appeals the question of whether he is immune from prosecution over any alleged crimes he committed while in office.In a 16-page filing, the former president’s lawyers immediately leaped to accusing special counsel Jack Smith of partisanship for urging the high court to reject Trump’s request in an earlier Wednesday