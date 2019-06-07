Flood warning as Storm Miguel set to soak the UK

Tourists using umbrellas in Bath (Photo by Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images)

It might be just a few weeks from Midsummer’s Day, but flood warnings have been put in place for southern and western England.

Roads and homes could be flooded after a yellow weather warning was put in place by forecasters as Britain braces for Storm Miguel.

Among the towns to receive the heaviest downpours are London, Cardiff, Bath, and Oxford.

South Wales could also be badly affected by the wet weather.

Up to 20mm of rain could fall in just one hour as Storm Miguel barrels towards us from Spain.

The rain is then expected to push northwards in the afternoon.

Thunderstorms could also follow in some areas.

Temperatures are expected to be around 17 degrees Celsius and forecasters have also predicted gale force winds, which could hang around until the weekend.

Wind speeds could reach up to 50 mph, especially in coastal areas.

"There is a possibility of thundery showers and hail over the southern parts, south and south east England,” said Met Office forecasters.

The worst of the weather on Friday is expected in the afternoon and early evening.

The unsettled weather is expected to continue for several days, and could move to impact all areas, including Scotland.

Already the weather has had some impact on the sport.

The World Cup match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, taking place in Bristol, and due to start at 10.30 has been delayed because of rain.

Sunny spells and scattered showers are expected throughout Britain on Sunday and Monday.

