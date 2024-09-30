Flood warning for drivers after rescues

A number of roads have been flooded following severe weather conditions in Devon [Axminster Fire Station]

Motorists have been urged not to drive through floods by a fire service after several vehicles became stranded.

Axminster Fire Station said two vehicles got stuck at Weycroft Bridge and vehicles were stranded on Trafalgar Way and in Whitford. Devon and Cornwall Police said the road at Weycroft Bridge had been closed due to the flooding.

Axminster resident Gurjeet Bains said fields had flooded and conditions were "bleak".

Devon County Council urged motorists to find alternative routes after flooding was reported on the A3052 Boshill Hill in Colyford, Whitford Road in Musbury, and Station Road in Broadclyst.

'Looks like a seafront'

It comes a day after severe weather left two trains "stranded" in Dawlish and Teignmouth.

On Monday, National Rail said the disruption had since been cleared.

However, Great Western Railway said an obstruction on the track between Westbury and Castle Cary was causing delays for trains travelling between the South West and London.

Speaking to BBC Radio Devon, Ms Bains said it looked like several inches of water had fallen in Axminster.

"The back of my house overlooks fields and it looks like a seafront due to the flooding," Ms Bains said.

"Normally when I look out of my window I can see cattle in the fields, but there is no way they will be there today unless they're good swimmers."

'Fast flowing' flood

On its Facebook page, Axminster Fire Station said it had received several calls between 03:51 and 05:30 BST to flooding rescues.

It said a crew was called out to Weycroft Bridge after a van became stuck in "fast flowing" flood water.

The fire station added: "Unfortunately, while crews were conducting a rescue on the occupant, a second vehicle entered the flood water and after floating came to rest at the rear of the initial vehicle.

"Crews then recommitted to the flood water to walk the second person to safety."

A police spokesperson added: "The road is expected to remain closed until at least lunchtime."

The road by Weycroft Bridge was closed due to flooding [Axminster Fire Station]

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said on social media: "Please don't risk driving through flood water..."

A fire service spokesperson said no injuries had been reported from any of the incidents.

A number of flood alerts and warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency.

