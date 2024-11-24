Homes and roads flooded as Storm Bert batters Wales

Flooding hit Pontypridd in Rhondda Cynon Taf on Sunday, leaving vehicles stranded in deep water [BBC]

Homes and roads have been flooded and dozens of flood warnings are in force across Wales as Storm Bert continues to batter the UK.

In Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf, residents have been bailing out the front of their homes after the River Taff burst its banks.

A Met Office warning for heavy rain is in force across a swathe of the country until 13:00 GMT, while Natural Resources Wales has issued more than 40 flood warnings and 60 alerts.

The National Grid said about 1,300 properties were without power in south and west Wales.

Traffic Wales said a number of roads had been closed due to flooding and fallen trees.

Many of the flooded properties in Pontypridd are on Sion Street, where cars have also been left stranded in deep water.

On resident said they received no warning until the water began coming in at about 08:00 GMT on Sunday.

Sunday's weather warning for a rain covers Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan.

"A few places, particularly over hills, may see an additional 30-40mm [1.1-1.6in] before rain clears east by early afternoon," warned the Met Office.

There is also a weather warning for strong wind, in place until 21:00 GMT, covering Anglesey, Bridgend, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Gwynedd, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea and Vale of Glamorgan.

River appears close to bursting its bank near tea rooms at Llanrwst, Conwy [Edna Clouds | BBC Weather Watchers]

On Saturday, five adults and five children had to be rescued by firefighters from a house after a landslide in Llanarmon Dyffryn Ceiriog, in Wrexham county.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the property was hit by flood water and debris and suffered "substantial" damage.

Jonathan Greatorex, landlord of The Hand at Llanarmon pub, said: "The community has been amazing and rallied round to support the family at what must be a deeply difficult time."

