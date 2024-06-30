Flood warnings continue in Albuquerque
Flash flooding traps people in vehicles, forces evacuations near Ruidoso
Beryl is the first hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic season, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph with stronger gusts, according to a 5 p.m. EST update from the National Hurricane Center.
Beryl is one of the earliest hurricanes we've ever seen in the tropical Atlantic Ocean
Expect a soggy start to the long holiday weekend as heavy rain and occasional thunderstorms sweep into Ontario
The summer heat hits the pause button in southern Ontario this Canada Day long weekend, but unfortunately, the rain and thunderstorm chances do not. It's a weekend you'll want to pay close attention to if you're planning any outdoor activities
Bringing together branches of science that usually don’t talk in a new study, researchers predict for how long volcanoes in Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula will erupt.
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details on where the storms are impacting the Prairies head of the long weekend.
An unusual infestation of cutworms is wreaking havoc in fields in Abitibi-Témiscamingue.Témiscamingue, in northwestern Quebec, has been especially affected by the damage caused by cutworms — caterpillars that can destroy canola, potato and grain crops in a matter of days.Cutworms are found every year in small quantities in market gardens. But producers are saying the insects have destroyed large areas of plants sown at the beginning of June, something they don't normally see."I don't think that
JAMMU, India (AP) — The putrid smell of burning garbage wafts for miles from the landfill on the outskirts of Jammu in a potentially toxic miasma fed by the plastics, industrial, medical and other waste generated by a city of some 740,000 people. But a handful of waste pickers ignore both the fumes and suffocating heat to sort through the rubbish, seeking anything they can sell to earn at best the equivalent of $4 a day.
A Gwich'in family in Fort McPherson, N.W.T., has a new heirloom after the son of a former RCMP officer returned a pair of 70-year-old snowshoes.The snowshoes were made by John Tetlichi in the 1950s, and he gifted them to an RCMP officer who had been transferred to work in Aklavik, N.W.T.That officer was Robert Feagan's father, Hugh Feagan. Robert spoke to CBC about the snowshoes, and his father's time in the North."He thought he was being smart," Robert said of his father. "Before he went to a A
A powerful storm in the Moab, Utah, area led to cascading flash floods that posed a serious threat to drivers.
Operation Helios hopes to ensure authorities have the right tools and knowledge to handle emergencies and support Londoners through extreme weather events.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Severe weather over days has caused havoc and destruction across the U.S. That includes torrential rains and flooding in the Upper Midwest and powerful storms in the Northeast that left a least two people dead from falling trees.
CALGARY — A day after chiding some Calgarians for appearing to abandon water conservation as the city works to get a busted feeder main operating again, Mayor Jyoti Gondek thanked residents for doing a better job.
CNBC reports that the United States water system has been the target of a series of cyberattacks over the past few years. In response, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has been forced to issue an alert warning that 70% of water systems do not comply with the Safe Drinking Water Act. According to the EPA, some have “alarming cybersecurity vulnerabilities,” including unchanged default passwords and former employees who retain access to vital systems.
Angel Croucher was on a charter bus with her son's baseball team in northern Alberta when it was struck by lightning so loudly that it sounded like a jet engine.The U13AA Fort McMurray Oil Giants team was travelling home from playing a weekend tournament in Slave Lake. They had been driving for about three hours on Sunday when they found themselves in the midst of a storm. The driver, Nadeem Aslam, said it was really windy, and he had to grip the steering wheel tight, going 110 km/h down the hig
Some people in Yukon's unincorporated communities say they feel the territorial government is not hearing them, as it works to overhaul solid waste services in the territory.Part of the territory's modernization plan for waste management entails closing rural transfer stations in Keno City, Braeburn, Johnson's Crossing and Silver City, to direct more money and resources to hiring employees and improving services at dump sites in larger jurisdictions.The government recently released a report summ
Marineland Canada is open again and some well-known attractions, like roller coasters and some animal exhibits, will not be an option for visitors. Sean O'Shea reports.