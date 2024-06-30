Flood warnings continue in Albuquerque

CBC

Angel Croucher was on a charter bus with her son's baseball team in northern Alberta when it was struck by lightning so loudly that it sounded like a jet engine.The U13AA Fort McMurray Oil Giants team was travelling home from playing a weekend tournament in Slave Lake. They had been driving for about three hours on Sunday when they found themselves in the midst of a storm. The driver, Nadeem Aslam, said it was really windy, and he had to grip the steering wheel tight, going 110 km/h down the hig