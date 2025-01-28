Flood warnings with more heavy rain expected

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain is in force across Devon and Cornwall.

The Met Office said the warning, in place until 10:00 GMT, meant thunderstorms were possible and there could be flooding on the roads.

Storm Herminia - named by the Spanish weather service - lashed the South West with strong winds and heavy rain at the weekend and on Monday, bringing flooding on roads and power cuts for thousands of properties.

The Environment Agency said there were five flood warnings in Devon, meaning flooding is expected. Flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, are in place for both counties.

Temperatures to drop

Devon County Council said its Network Operations Control Centre received 350 calls at the weekend - with 95% of those related to either flooding or fallen trees.

The authority urged motorists to drive with care with temperatures also predicted to drop.

Councillor Stuart Hughes said: "I'm pleased to say that most of the main road network is moving as normal and I want to thank our dedicated teams and contractors who have had another busy weekend.

"However a wind warning is still in place and temperatures are predicted to drop from Tuesday evening."

George Taylor said everyone was pulling together [BBC]

In Cornwall, people in the village of Trenarren were cut off after a large tree fell across the main road.

There are about 18 houses in Trenarren - but the access road is completely blocked.

Residents were relying on people with vehicles from the other side of the tree and those from nearby communities for supplies.

George Taylor, from the village, said everyone was rallying around.

"It's a lovely hamlet and everyone gets on with everyone, and everybody helps everybody," he said.

