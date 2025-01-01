Flood warnings in place and travel affected

A number of roads are closed due to flooding across Yorkshire [Getty Images]

More than 30 flood warnings are in place across Yorkshire with New Year's Day travellers being warned to take care and many train services cancelled.

More than 17 of the warnings are along the Calder Valley and TransPennine Express said all lines were blocked between Huddersfield and Leeds due to heavy rain, with disruption expected until the end of the day.

Neil Longdon, Environment Agency area duty manager for Yorkshire, said it had been a busy night for incident response teams and advised those living in affected areas to "prepare and monitor".

He said: "A small number of properties have been impacted and our hearts go out to those affected as flooding is devastating."

Mr Longdon said a flood warning required people to take action.

He said: "It's really important people keep up to date on their flood risks.

"Our incident room remains open and we're continuing to monitor river levels as water moves through the catchments. We're issuing and updating flood alerts and warnings as required."

He said upper catchments – the areas where rivers begin – in West and North Yorkshire were peaking this morning, with lower catchment areas in South Yorkshire expected to peak later on today.

He said: "The upper northern Pennine catchments are also responding and will peak through York over the next 48 hours where we will be closing gates and operating the Foss barrier."

Warning to walkers

He advised those looking to get out for a New Year's Day hike to take care.

He said: "While the weather is improving - I know people will be out for New Year's Day - river levels are high so please take extra care if you're walking near rivers and stay safe.

"Please don't drive through flood water. The roads have a lot of surface water on so take extra care when driving."

According to Calderdale Council the Calder View in Mirfield was closed in both directions due to flooding from Chadwickfold Lane to Calder Close.

The M62 junction 24 slip road at Ainley Top was also closed due to flooding this morning.

According to National Rail, some Northern routes are also disrupted due to flooding.

TransPennine services to York, Scarborough, Hull and Cleethorpes were also affected.

