Flood warnings and roads closed after heavy rain
Heavy rain and flooding has caused disruption across East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.
The Environment Agency has issued 17 flood warnings for Lincolnshire, including areas near Bourne, Grantham, Lincoln and Sleaford. In East Yorkshire, there are five flood warnings, including the Upper Hull catchment and the village of Bielby near Pocklington.
On Facebook, Lincolnshire Police said it had attended "multiple" road traffic incidents across the county due to the severe weather conditions. A number of roads are also closed due to flooding.
Humberside Fire & Rescue attended flooding in North East Lincolnshire at Humber Road in South Killingholme and Killingholme Road in Habrough.
Road closures include:
A1 in both directions between Long Bennington and Gonerby Moor
A1 southbound between A607 and A151 at Colsterworth
A52 in both directions between Muston, Leicestershire and A1 Grantham
A15 in both directions between Sleaford and Lessingham and Bourne, Billingborough and Folkingham
