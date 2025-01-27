Flood watch in effect for fire scorched areas of California
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Much of fire ravaged southern California is under a flood watch after devastating flames have left thousands of acres barren and vulnerable to flash flooding, land and mudslides with rain in the forecast.
A flood warning went into effect at 10 a.m. PST Sunday as a storm is predicted to drop at least an inch of rain Sunday into Monday afternoon. Rain was already falling Sunday afternoon.
Earlier forecasts had projected lesser amounts, and the higher amounts which has upped the possibility for landslides.
The mountains in and around Los Angeles and Ventura counties could receive as much as 3 inches of rain.
While the watch is scheduled to last until 4 p.m. PST, flooding is not highly likely, the National Weather Service said. The agency predicted the chances of debris flows at 10% to 20%, which could broaden the unprecedented devastation if they do happen.
While officials are now worried about the damage rain could do, it was a lack of precipitation, low humidity levels and 100 mph seasonal Santa Ana winds that combined to create the conditions for the blazes.
Los Angeles has only received .003 inches of rain since June 1, contributing to one of the worst droughts in decades, which stretches west all the way to Phoenix and north beyond Las Vegas.
The two largest blazes that exploded out of control Jan. 7, the Palisades and Eaton fires, have consumed over 37,000 acres, more than 16,000 structures and claimed at least 28 lives, according to the California Department of Emergency Fire Protection.
The Palisades fire was 85% contained as of late Sunday and the Eaton Fire was at 95%.
The Hughes fire, burning near Castaic Lake about 45 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, has consumed 10,000 acres of brush and threatened structures including a high school, and was 90% contained Sunday.