Flood watch in effect for fire scorched areas of California

Bare Earth remains where homes were burned to the ground next to the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu from the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles on January 1. The lack of vegetation and structures increases the risk of flooding and mudslides. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Much of fire ravaged southern California is under a flood watch after devastating flames have left thousands of acres barren and vulnerable to flash flooding, land and mudslides with rain in the forecast.

A flood warning went into effect at 10 a.m. PST Sunday as a storm is predicted to drop at least an inch of rain Sunday into Monday afternoon. Rain was already falling Sunday afternoon.

Earlier forecasts had projected lesser amounts, and the higher amounts which has upped the possibility for landslides.

The mountains in and around Los Angeles and Ventura counties could receive as much as 3 inches of rain.

While the watch is scheduled to last until 4 p.m. PST, flooding is not highly likely, the National Weather Service said. The agency predicted the chances of debris flows at 10% to 20%, which could broaden the unprecedented devastation if they do happen.

Homes are burned to the ground next to the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu from the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles on January 19. A flood watch is in effect for Monday which increases concerns of landsides. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

While officials are now worried about the damage rain could do, it was a lack of precipitation, low humidity levels and 100 mph seasonal Santa Ana winds that combined to create the conditions for the blazes.

Los Angeles has only received .003 inches of rain since June 1, contributing to one of the worst droughts in decades, which stretches west all the way to Phoenix and north beyond Las Vegas.

The remains of one of the thousands of structures destroyed by four Southern California wildfires in Los Angeles County is seen along the Pacific Coast Highway in Los Angeles on January 9. A flood watch is in effect through Monday as rains prompt concerns of landslides. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

The two largest blazes that exploded out of control Jan. 7, the Palisades and Eaton fires, have consumed over 37,000 acres, more than 16,000 structures and claimed at least 28 lives, according to the California Department of Emergency Fire Protection.

The Palisades fire was 85% contained as of late Sunday and the Eaton Fire was at 95%.

The Hughes fire, burning near Castaic Lake about 45 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, has consumed 10,000 acres of brush and threatened structures including a high school, and was 90% contained Sunday.