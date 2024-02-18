Flooded business gives back to other flood victims

The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that a man can never again try to claim paternity of a child he fathered during a sexual assault. Justice Carl Lachance ruled this week that the man must also pay more than $155,000 to support the child until adulthood. "The defendant is not worthy to be recognized as the father of this child," the judge wrote in the decision dated Thursday. The ruling states that the man, whose name is redacted, sexually assaulted the child's mother in 2019 whe