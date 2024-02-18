Flooded business gives back to other flood victims
A business that was flooded by the recent storm, held a fundraiser to help support other families and community members affected by the Jan. 22 storm.
A Canadian father is shell shocked after learning his 24-year-old daughter was killed in Scotland and her boyfriend has been charged with murder.According to Scottish police, Claire Leveque was killed in the Sandness area of the Shetland Islands, a remote archipelago in the northern United Kingdom. It has a population of roughly 23,000."This is the sickest thing you could possibly imagine," said father Clint Leveque.Claire is originally from Westlock, Alta., a small community approximately 90 ki
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has apologized for remarks made earlier this week in which she suggested that Israel has the right to destroy Gaza in response to the October 7 attacks by Hamas.
On the television screen, jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny peered through a barred window, laughing and cracking jokes about his depleting funds and the judge's salary. A day later, Russia's prison service said he had died after collapsing and losing consciousness at the penal colony north of the Arctic Circle where he was serving a long jail term. The man who was by far Russia's most famous opposition leader rose to prominence more than a decade ago by lampooning the elite class around President Vladimir Putin.
The victim was "mauled" following an "altercation between some of the dogs" as he was feeding them, police said
The family of the two injured girls told PEOPLE that the Mahomes "brought the first smile to their faces since tragedy struck"
NEW YORK (AP) — For five years, a New York City man managed to live rent-free in a landmark Manhattan hotel by exploiting an obscure local housing law. But prosecutors this week said Mickey Barreto went too far when he filed paperwork claiming ownership of the entire New Yorker Hotel building — and tried to charge another tenant rent. On Wednesday, he was arrested and charged with filing false property records. But Barreto, 48, says he was surprised when police showed up at his boyfriend's apart
Police believe the two are victims of a homicide.
Bystanders were able to break up the incident, police said.
Alexey Navalny's wife, Yulia, called on the world to stand against Vladimir Putin's government in Russia hours after it claimed her husband was dead.
Anand Henry is suspected of killing his sons and fatally shooting his wife
Agents found 11 military-style machine guns, 133 handguns, 37 rifles, 60 assault rifles, and 7 shotguns in the man's home, authorities said.
The body of a Tennessee deputy who disappeared after making an arrest has been recovered, hours after his patrol vehicle was pulled from a river, officials said Thursday night. The body of a woman handcuffed in the backseat was also recovered in the vehicle, which was found submerged in the Tennessee River, officials said. Authorities had been searching for the deputy, Robert "R.J." Leonard, after he failed to respond to a status check after taking a woman into custody around 10 p.m. local time on Wednesday, officials previously said.
Douglas Kelly-Waterfield, 28, sits next to his little brother Skyler Kelly on a worn-out sofa, thumbing through photos of their father, Rod Kelly. "Fifty-four years old and he's already gone," Kelly-Waterfield says. "We can't call our dad anymore and see him. And we've got to live with that for the rest of our lives."Kelly-Waterfield's dad, Rod Kelly, was a long-time resident of Cumberland, a small village nestled at the bottom of the mountains in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island.His kids sa
MONTREAL — A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that a man can never again try to claim paternity of a child he fathered during a sexual assault. Justice Carl Lachance ruled this week that the man must also pay more than $155,000 to support the child until adulthood. "The defendant is not worthy to be recognized as the father of this child," the judge wrote in the decision dated Thursday. The ruling states that the man, whose name is redacted, sexually assaulted the child's mother in 2019 whe
PORT MOODY, B.C. — Police in Port Moody, B.C., say three separate seniors were targeted on the same day by a well-known "grandparent" scam, getting swindled out of thousands of dollars. Const. Sam Zacharias says in two of the three cases on Thursday fraudsters successfully obtained money from the victims, totalling $12,000 in cash. In each case, a scammer calls an elderly person claiming to be a grandchild in need of cash due to a legal matter relating to incidents such as a car crash or bail. I
Periods of heavy snow and gusty winds will lead to treacherous road conditions across parts of southern Ontario into the day Sunday
Some Florida Republicans are finally understanding that Gov. DeSantis’ anti-woke legislative asks are political baloney, says columnist Fabiola Santiago | Opinion
The eastern coast of Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia has been battered by storm after storm, leaving snowbanks so high that people cannot see and walk around them. The Weather Network's Nathan Coleman reports.
A spokesperson for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Saturday confirmed his death at a Russian penal colony, declaring he was "murdered" as police arrested hundreds of his supporters across the country.
A trucker who plowed into traffic on Highway 440 in Laval, Que., causing a massive pileup that killed four people, has been found guilty of dangerous driving causing death. In her decision, Quebec court judge Yanick Laramée said Jagmeet Grewal, a truck driver who failed to brake as his truck approached a line of vehicles on August 5, 2019, was negligent that day — both because he wasn't paying attention to the road and wasn't supposed to be driving.Grewal wasn't looking at the road for 10 second