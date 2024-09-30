Flooded cars from Hurricane Helene could be headed to used car lots
Thousands of cars have suffered flood damage from Hurricane Helene, from Florida to North Carolina. How to make sure you don't end up buying one in a few months at a used car lot.
We’re on the lookout for a major hurricane in the Atlantic by the end of the week—and there’s something else brewing in the Caribbean
PERRY, Fla. (AP) — Massive rains from powerful Hurricane Helene left people stranded, without shelter and awaiting rescue Saturday, as the cleanup began from a tempest that killed at least 64 people, caused widespread destruction across the U.S. Southeast and left millions without power.
At least 105 people have died nationwide, as officials airdrop supplies to devastated areas of the US south-east.
Helene continues to unleash its fury across the Southeast after leaving at least 52 people dead in five states, leveling communities, knocking out power and stranding many in floodwaters following the historic storm’s landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region Thursday night as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane. Here’s the latest:
With Helene dissipating on Friday, the National Hurricane Center is tracking two hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean that are not a threat to land: Isaac and Joyce.
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Joyce
Jennifer Replogle, a pregnant mother of two young children, is “completely trapped” at home in Tater Hill, North Carolina, elevation 4,200 feet, above Boone, where hurricanes are not the norm.
The storm caused massive power outages, prompting search and rescue deployments as many flooded-out residents are left without power or food.
“I’ve never seen concentrated damage like we’ve seen here.”
Over 50 storm-related deaths have been reported in South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and Virginia as Helene unleashes life-threatening flooding. CNN’s Wolf Blitzer reports on aerial videos showing the destruction in Helene’s aftermath.
The City of Rock Mount said 15 people were injured during a tornado on Friday. The National Weather Service office in Raleigh estimated winds were 140 mph which is EF-3 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. Officials said four of the injuries were considered to be serious.
Now that we're in the “-ber” months, it can be easy to forget that despite the colourful leaves, cooling temperatures, and shorter days, severe weather can still strike.
The Southeast and mid-Atlantic are still reeling from Hurricane Helene’s deadly impact last week, but forecasters say a new threat may emerge in the Gulf of Mexico as odds for tropical development there increase.
An interstate between North Carolina and Tennessee remained partially shut on Sunday, September 29, due to severe flood damage caused by Helene, authorities said.Footage posted to X by the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDoT) show washout conditions near Interstate 40 in western North Carolina on Saturday afternoon.According to a local news report, over 200 roads remain closed in North Carolina as of Sunday morning.Emergency declarations for assistance were granted to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and Tennessee in the aftermath of the storm, according to media reports, citing officials. Credit: NCDoT via Storyful
Mandatory evacuation orders are in effect directly south of Mountain Island Lake.
The area we'll have to watch extends from the western Caribbean into the southern Gulf. A similar weather pattern to the one that spit out Helene is forecast to develop over Central America.