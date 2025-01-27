Flooding aftermath and opinions on bins

Here's our daily pick of stories from across local websites in the West of England, and interesting content from social media.

Our pick of local website stories

Several parts of the West are dealing with the aftermath of heavy rain and flooding, causing road closures in Somerset and Wiltshire. Somerset Live is reporting on evacuations in the area, as people in Somerton were relocated to Edgar Hall in the town. You can keep across the latest on our live page here.

Five trees have been felled in Bristol city centre. Bristol 24/7 reports the London planes were removed on Sunday morning as wider work on the area begins, including the removal of the fountains.

And a man in Gloucester says he's been taunted by mice "smiling" at him. Gloucestershire Live reports that an infestation has been going on for weeks, affecting the mental health of this housing association tenant.

[BBC]

Our top three from yesterday

What to watch on social media

There are videos of water flowing through parts of Chard in Somerset. MP Adam Dance says he has been helping to deliver sandbags in the area, and councillor Jason Baker has also been aiding residents through the night - preparing for the clean-up on Monday morning.

Pictures have been taken of a flooded Taunton Deane Cricket Club ground and a dramatic photo from inside a shop in Ilminster.

And Bristol City Council is asking for opinions on how to increase the amount of waste which is recycled in the city. The authority is missing the national target of recycling 65% of its waste.

