Flooding in Brazil kills over 50 people
The state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, is facing what has been called the “worst disaster in its history,” with torrential rainfall and flooding expected to continue for days. CNN’s Allison Chinchar reports.
Several days of heavy rain and gusty winds will sweep the Prairies this week as an approaching storm threatens to linger over the region
Three bodies were found Friday in the Mexican region where an American and two Australians have been missing for several days, multiple sources told CNN.
The professor had just finished his last class to end a 28-year teaching career at Columbia University. Then police arrested him outside his home.
They were arrested on pollution charges after a video of the illegal dumping went viral.
The risk of storms looms over southern Ontario, potentially disrupting outdoor plans and activities. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network gives all the details about this developing story.
Tabitha Richardson forced desperate victims into handing her thousands on top of illegal loans.
The man, who was not carrying bear spray, drew a handgun and fired five shots at the charging bear.
Chris Watts has been in prison in Wisconsin since 2018 after murdering his wife, Shanann, and young daughters, Bella and Celeste, in Colorado
The European Space Agency has released an incredible video of the Sun's roiling surface, which was taken by its Solar Orbiter last year. The video shows strands of energized particles leaving the star's lower atmosphere in the form of "coronal rain," with small eruptions of plasma dotting a fuzzy, "coronal moss" surface — a […]
The men posted their encounter with the woman on OnlyFans.
When Patti Mackenzie showed up at work last Friday morning, she found a big hole in her store's front window and a Mountie standing inside, waiting for her.Mackenzie works at Pincher Office Products on Main Street in Pincher Creek. "When I came to work at 7 in the morning, the alarm was going off, but that's not unusual. So I came in and shut it off. And I turned around and Const. Dennis was standing by a hole in the window, saying, 'Well, there you are.' And I'm like, 'Yeah, what are you doing
All drivers in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area who are pulled over by Ontario Provincial Police highway safety officers will now be asked to provide a breath sample — no matter what they're stopped for.Officers will be conducting "mandatory alcohol screening" at every routine traffic stop as part of a new enforcement policy taking aim at drinking and driving, even if there is no reason to suspect a driver is impaired, the OPP said this week."The OPP have always had officers use their discr
High waters flooded neighborhoods around Houston on Saturday following heavy rains that have already resulted in crews rescuing more than 400 people from homes, rooftops and roads engulfed in murky water. Others prepared to evacuate their property.
On April 1, a 5-year-old Michigan boy was fatally shot at his grandparents' home
May is finally here, bringing us one month closer to the coveted summer months! But the first weekend may not be as nice as you’d like
Women say they’d much rather encounter a bear in the woods than a strange man. This has made men incredibly angry, which proves our point, writes Robin Epley.
Two women were found dead in New Mexico park on Friday and an Amber Alert was issued for a 10-month-old girl who belonged to one of the victims.
King Charles and other senior British royals are to relinquish patronages of almost 200 charities and organisations after a review of their association with more than 1,000 groups, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday. The review was launched following the death of Queen Elizabeth to examine all the charities and bodies to which she, Charles and his wife Queen Camilla were connected, either as a president or patron. Elizabeth was patron of 492 organisations, while Charles was affiliated to 441 and Camilla 100.
Omar Rodriguez, 75, had a long history of menacing neighbors before police say he shot his son’s neighbor to death in 2015, authorities said.
A prominent surgeon in Gaza has died in an Israeli prison after being held for more than four months, according to Palestinian prisoners’ groups, which decried his death as part of a “systematic targeting” of health care workers.