Flooding in Brazil kills over 50 people

When Patti Mackenzie showed up at work last Friday morning, she found a big hole in her store's front window and a Mountie standing inside, waiting for her.Mackenzie works at Pincher Office Products on Main Street in Pincher Creek. "When I came to work at 7 in the morning, the alarm was going off, but that's not unusual. So I came in and shut it off. And I turned around and Const. Dennis was standing by a hole in the window, saying, 'Well, there you are.' And I'm like, 'Yeah, what are you doing