Flooding in Breakwater Tower Apartments leaves residents concerned for safety
It's been nearly two weeks since tornados caused damage across Northeast Ohio, and crews have been working to repair the damage.
Saturday, August 17, 2024, goes down in the history books as the wettest day at Pearson International Airport. The storm also spawned a tornado that destroyed a Home Hardware and prompted rescues in Canada's most populated region.
Several cars were stuck in floodwater in Toronto Saturday as heavy rain floods roads in the GTA. Environment Canada issued a severe rainfall warning and severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto Saturday afternoon. Roads are closed across the city, particularly in Mississauga. Between 100 to 300 mm of rain is expected, Environment Canada said. Rainfall could reach up to 50 mm in an hour and will continue into Sunday. Thunderstorms may produce 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel-sized hail, the weather age
Video caught a tornado reaching the ground near Kitchener, Ontario on Saturday with at least one tractor-trailer being blown over on Highway 401 and damage seen in several communities.
A chaotic Saturday across southern Ontario as storms unleash flooding, at least one tornado
Ernesto has regained Category 1 hurricane strength with 75 mph sustained winds Sunday as it headed toward Atlantic Canada, following its thrashing of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, where it left hundreds of thousands of people without power.
Severe storms throughout the weekend could produce large hail and localized flooding. Storms prompted tornado warnings to be issued on Saturday morning.
Ernesto continued to gather strength late Sunday after regaining hurricane status, according to forecasters who warn it is setting it sights on Canada after striking Bermuda as a Category 1 storm.
Folks across Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba will need to pay close attention to the weather Sunday, with a severe storm threat that includes a tornado chance for some locales in all three provinces
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake on Sunday morning struck off Russia's east coast that sparked a volcano with a column of ash miles into the air, according to state-run TASS.
HOLEY LAND WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA, Fla. (AP) — It's after midnight when the windshield fogs up on Thomas Aycock's F-250 pickup truck. He flashes a low smile as he slowly maneuvers through the sawgrass, down dirt roads deep in the Florida Everglades.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Ernesto weakened into a tropical storm late Saturday as it moved away from Bermuda over open waters of the Atlantic after crossing over the tiny British territory early in the day with heavy rains and strong winds.
After issuing a tornado warning for Waterloo Region, Wellington County and surrounding areas, Environment Canada has lifted the warning but a severe thunderstorm watch remains in place.Environment Canada meteorologists say they were tracking a severe thunderstorm near Plattsville that could produce a tornado, prompting them to issue the official tornado warning for parts of Waterloo Region and surrounding areas. Many residents received notifications on their phone Saturday morning around 10:43 a
Several cars were stuck in floodwater in Toronto Saturday as heavy rain flooded roads in the Greater Toronto Area, particularly in Mississauga. On Sunday, Environment Canada said a heavy rainfall warning is still in effect.
Loni Klettl was tired when she returned to Hinton, Alta., Friday afternoon, as the adrenaline wore off and reality set in.She was among the wildfire evacuees allowed back into Jasper, Alta., to view the townsite after a monster wildfire destroyed one-third of the town more than three weeks ago.Klettle, a former Olympic alpine skier, mentally prepared herself by pretending the journey was a ski race. In town, she biked through every accessible area, concentrating on just pushing her pedals."It fe
Potent setup is bring severe weather into the Prairies on Sunday with very large hail and the risk of tornadoes as well. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet provides more details.
The Canadian Hurricane Centre is tracking the movement of Hurricane Ernesto and as of Monday mornings, expects it to pass by Newfoundland. (ECCC Canadian Hurricane Centre/X)Hurricane Ernesto is cutting through the North Atlantic Ocean but a meteorologist says it won't come to Newfoundland's shores, though the southern part of the island will feel its impact.Environment Canada has issued a tropical cyclone statement that covers the Avalon, Bonavista and Burin peninsulas, with rainfall warnings in
Join Meteorologist Shannon Fernando as she explains how the incoming stormy weather in Atlantic Canada is due to Tropical Storm Ernesto. Ernesto will bring significant moisture and strong winds leading to the risk of torrential downpours. Also, an incoming low pressure system which brought storms to southern Ontario will bring an additional round of showers .
Rainfall warnings are in effect ahead of the storm’s arrival on Monday
An unusually potent North Pacific storm for mid-August slowly swinging inland in the northwestern United States and will produce areas of drenching rain and gusty winds this weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say. GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+ August is typically a rain-lean month for the Northwest, including the coastal areas. Seattle and Olympia, Washington, average less than 1 inch the entire month. Portland, Oregon, tends to pick up just