Flooding in Breakwater Tower Apartments leaves residents concerned for safety

CBC

Loni Klettl was tired when she returned to Hinton, Alta., Friday afternoon, as the adrenaline wore off and reality set in.She was among the wildfire evacuees allowed back into Jasper, Alta., to view the townsite after a monster wildfire destroyed one-third of the town more than three weeks ago.Klettle, a former Olympic alpine skier, mentally prepared herself by pretending the journey was a ski race. In town, she biked through every accessible area, concentrating on just pushing her pedals."It fe