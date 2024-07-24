Flooding in central China damages embankment, swamps bridge

STORY: :: Flooding in central China damages embankments and swamps a bridge

:: Aired July 24, 2024

:: Longnan, China

On Tuesday (July 23), the province’s Longnan city issued a red alert, the highest level warning in China's four-tier weather alert system for heavy rain, CCTV reported.

Extreme rainfall has hit China's southern, central and eastern parts in a flood season that started earlier than usual this year. Record rainfall pounded southern China in April to June, while in the north, dry weather parched fields and threatened crops.

China's Fujian maritime safety administration launched a level 1 emergency response, the highest level, for Typhoon Gaemi, which is predicted to make landfall in the southeastern coastal province Thursday (July 25) afternoon.