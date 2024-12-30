Flood risk continues as warm, rainy pattern bathes southern Ontario

A slug of Gulf moisture flowing over southern Ontario to end the final weekend of 2024 brought quite a bit of heavy rain to the region.

On-and-off bouts of rain will continue through the overnight hours. Given the heavy rainfall rates, combined with snowmelt and still-frozen ground, stay alert for ponding and pooling of water in some areas, along with localized flooding.

Ontario rainfall through Monday

It was an unusually warm weekend across all of Ontario, with temperatures ranging 5 to 20 degrees above seasonal for the end of December.

Sunday saw the warmth accompanied by Gulf moisture streaming north of the border, which fuelled unusually heavy rainfall for this time of year. Some communities saw 10-20 mm of rain through the afternoon hours, with more falling since.

Periods of rain will continue through the overnight hours. All told, forecasters expect 30-40 mm of rain will fall from southern Ontario all the way up the St. Lawrence toward Quebec City.

