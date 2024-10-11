Flooding concerns continue to New Port Richey residents
Hurricane Milton hit Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 9 with heavy rain and strong winds
Before hitting Florida, video shot by a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration drone shows a massive 28-foot wave with wind gusts crashing.
Residents of Punta Gorda emerged after Hurricane Milton raked across Florida to find roads flooded, homes water logged and dreams dashed.
Water in Tampa Bay was returning to normal levels Thursday. The area experienced 'reverse storm surge' that drove water away from the shoreline.
Flooded streets, bashed-in buildings, ripped roofs.
Tropical systems aren’t just a hazard along the coast
Hurricane Milton made landfall on Florida's west coast late Wednesday night as a Category 3 hurricane, bringing widespread impacts to the state.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Milton plowed into Florida as a Category 3 storm Wednesday, bringing misery to a coast still ravaged by Helene, pounding cities with winds of over 100 mph (160 kph) after producing a barrage of tornadoes, but sparing Tampa a direct hit.
Humans can't control the weather, but there are things we can do to prepare for major hurricanes.
As Florida braces for Hurricane Milton's impacts, the track is shifting slightly. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the latest details.
Hurricane Milton crashed into Florida's west coast on Wednesday night, killing at least 10 people.
