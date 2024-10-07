Flooding concerns in St. Lucie County continue as crews clear drains, canals
The county storm drainage system can only handle four to six inches of water an hour.
Parts of Florida’s west coast could see up to 15 feet of storm surge.
BELLEAIR BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s storm-battered Gulf Coast raced against a Category 5 hurricane Monday as workers sprinted to pick up heaps of appliances and other street debris left over from Helene two weeks ago and highways were clogged with people fleeing ahead of the storm.
Kirk is thousands of kilometres away, but its influence will reach Canadian shores this weekend
Close behind Hurricane Kirk, Leslie has now strengthened into a hurricane.
Florida's susceptibility to hurricanes doesn't deter millions of people from buying homes there. Now some may be reevaluating the risks and costs.
(Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Milton’s surge to Category 5 strength comes from high-temperature Gulf of Mexico waters that also intensified the deadly Helene less than two weeks ago, contributing to the new storm’s odd west-to-east track that threatens Tampa, Florida.Most Read from BloombergUrban Heat Stress Is Another Disparity in the World’s Most Unequal NationSingapore Ends 181 Years of Horse Racing to Make Way for HomesFrom Cleveland to Chicago, NFL Teams Dream of Domed StadiumsWhat Do US Vehicle
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Milton quickly intensified Sunday and is on track to become a major hurricane with the Tampa Bay area in its sights, putting Florida on edge and triggering evacuation orders along a coast still reeling from Helene’s devastation.
Hurricane Milton could bring life-threatening impacts to Florida through this week
Why was there a weather delay in the Dallas Cowboys Sunday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers?
The Mayor of Norman Wells, N.W.T. says his community is in a "crisis situation," with already high fuel costs set to skyrocket next week as suppliers begin to bring in fuel through costly air barging.Mayor Frank Pope told CBC he is expecting the price of heating oil in his community to increase to approximately $5.50 per litre early next week. Meanwhile, pictures shared with CBC show the wholesale price of gasoline in the community was $4.60 on Thursday — up from $2.38 per litre less than a week
A week after Hurricane Helene roared through, the smell of death overpowers the cool mountain air over the isolated twisting roads of devastated rural western North Carolina.
Flash flooding, 3.5 metres of storm surge, and near 200 km/h threaten Florida's Gulf coast. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet has the details
Hurricane Milton is intensifying in the Gulf of Mexico, reaching speeds of 85 mph on Sunday night as a Category 1 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center. Late Monday night, Milton is forecast to reach Category 4 status and stay at that strength through Tuesday before weakening slightly on Wednesday before it makes landfall as a Category 3, per the NHC. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Milton is currently forecast to make landfall in the Madeira Beach area of Pinellas County around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, adding that the forecast path of the storm could change over the next few days.
Crews in Florida are racing to clear debris from Hurricane Helene as Hurricane Milton closes in on the state. Biden says his administration is already positioning resources.
A black bear and her three cubs have been euthanized after breaking into a Colorado home and attacking its 74-year-old resident, officials said.
Beth McLarty Halfkenny sits on the shore of the Rideau River outside of Carleton University's campus. The water rushes by as she looks on toward the point where the river and the Rideau Canal converge.It might not be the first thing you think of, but it's the various local waterways that make a central part of Ottawa — in some people's minds — a sneaky island.This Is Ottawa listener Matt Bell wrote in to ask host Robyn Bresnahan whether that's in fact the case.Bordered by the Rideau River to the
A dangerous situation is developing for Florida as a rapidly growing hurricane threatens landfall by Wednesday
