Flooding concerns in St. Lucie County continue as crews clear drains, canals

Beth McLarty Halfkenny sits on the shore of the Rideau River outside of Carleton University's campus. The water rushes by as she looks on toward the point where the river and the Rideau Canal converge.It might not be the first thing you think of, but it's the various local waterways that make a central part of Ottawa — in some people's minds — a sneaky island.This Is Ottawa listener Matt Bell wrote in to ask host Robyn Bresnahan whether that's in fact the case.Bordered by the Rideau River to the