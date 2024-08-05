Flooding continues in Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa

Sky News

The 40-year-old man from New South Wales is thought to be the second person in just over a month to die of a crocodile attack in Australia. Government conservation officer Daniel Guymer said the man fell into the Annan River south of Cooktown. Cooktown resident Bart Harrison said the steep bank had collapsed underneath the victim's feet, sending him more than 20ft into the river which is renowned as a crocodile habitat.