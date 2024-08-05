Flooding continues in Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Over-top move of water at B.C. landslide site expected within hours, says government
VICTORIA — British Columbia's emergency management ministry says water is expected to start moving over the top of the massive landslide site currently blocking the Chilcotin River within hours.
- The Canadian Press
Man gets life sentence for killing his 3 young sons at their Ohio home
BATAVIA, Ohio (AP) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the shooting deaths of his three young sons at their Ohio home last year.
- The Weather Network
Damage surfaces in Alberta after severe storms bring hail, winds
Some of the thunderstorms on Saturday produced significant winds, with reports of damage in multiple Alberta locales, and hail up to golf ball-sized.
- The Weather Network
Debby packing a stronger punch as it eyes the Florida coastline
Debby is expected to strengthen rapidly before making landfall in Florida's Big Bend region.
- Sky News
Crocodile killed 'after fatally attacking man on holiday with wife and children' in Australia
The 40-year-old man from New South Wales is thought to be the second person in just over a month to die of a crocodile attack in Australia. Government conservation officer Daniel Guymer said the man fell into the Annan River south of Cooktown. Cooktown resident Bart Harrison said the steep bank had collapsed underneath the victim's feet, sending him more than 20ft into the river which is renowned as a crocodile habitat.
- Motherly
This viral story about a 2-year-old girl told to “cover up” by pool lifeguards is NOT OK
“This is when they start policing our bodies.”
- CNN
‘Astonishing’ Antarctica heat wave sends temperatures 50 degrees above normal
A record-breaking heat wave unfolding at what should be the coldest time in Earth’s coldest place has scientists concerned about what it could mean for the future health of the Antarctic continent, and the consequences it could inflict for millions of people across the globe.
- CBC
Off-duty Toronto cop shot downtown, suspect is wanted man: TPS
An off-duty Toronto police officer was shot late Saturday evening while arresting a man downtown wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. Police said the shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. near Bathurst Street and King Street W.The officer recognized the suspect, Javell Jackson, 30, while outside, Det.-Sgt. Brandon Price said in a news conference Sunday.Jackson was wanted on attempted murder charges connected to a shooting on Dec. 3, 2023 near Church Street and Front St. W, police said. He also faced s
- BBC
Chairs and bottles thrown as protesters clash in resort
Nearly 1,000 protesters are involved in disorder after a protest in one of England's best-known resorts.
- ABC News Videos
State of emergency declared in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina
Florida residents are preparing for what is expected to be the first named storm of the year to come ashore.
- The Weather Network
Tornado threat surfaces amid severe weather opportunity in Alberta
A severe storm risk in Alberta Monday includes a tornado chance for some locales, so be weather-aware and stay alert
- The Weather Network
Tropical storm warnings issued as growing system nears Florida
The storm will bring gusty winds and heavy rain to the southeastern U.S. into early next week
- The Weather Network
Opportunity builds again for severe weather in Alberta with large hail risk
A risk of thunderstorms could put a damper on any plans in the outdoors across sections of Alberta Sunday, so stay alert and be prepared for rapidly changing conditions
- Global News
BC landslide: Fears of giant water gush in Chilcotin River rise
In the Caribou region of B.C. — about 600km northeast of Vancouver — there are hopes tonight that a serious flooding disaster may be averted. On Tuesday night, a giant landslide came down, blocking the Chilcotin River. That river flows into the much larger Fraser River and when the blockage gives way, a rush of water could ensue. Catherine Urquhart has the latest.
- The Canadian Press
Worst-case models point to reduced Chilcotin landslide downstream flood threat
VANCOUVER — Worst-case scenario modelling of the potential impacts of an over-the-top water breach of a massive landslide blocking British Columbia's Chilcotin River points to reduced flood threats downstream, Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said Saturday.
- ABC News
Police release new photos of suspects in 'General Hospital' actor's death
Police released new images Sunday of the suspects involved in the killing of "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor. The 37-year-old was fatally shot in Los Angeles in May after confronting three people who were trying to steal his car's catalytic converter, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. On Sunday, police released surveillance images from the incident, showing the three individuals suspected in Wactor's death and the car they fled in.
- Euronews
‘Now we are together’: Ukrainian men try to heal from Russia’s campaign of sexual violence
Men scattered throughout Ukraine are helping one another recover from sexual trauma inflicted by Russian troops. These are some of their stories.
- PA Media: UK News
Thugs will ‘pay the price’, Government warns amid fears of more disorder to come
A further wave of violence swept the country on Saturday.
- The Weather Network - Video
Tropical storm Debby re-awakens the tropics
Catastrophic flooding is possible over the next 5 days as the system is forecast to stall off the South Eastern U.S.
- CBC
Police shootout injures 3 in Montreal's West Island
An exchange of gunfire involving the police injured three people, two of them seriously, in Montreal's West Island, on Sunday evening. Around 8 p.m., someone called 911 to report a conflict that may have involved at least one gun, according to the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).A spokesperson for the SPVM said officers rushed to the scene, near the corner of de Salaberry Boulevard and Davignon Street, in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, and "took action against the suspect." The police pro