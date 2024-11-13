Flooding Creates 'New River' in Malaga Roadway

An observer of the flooding in Malaga, southern Spain, said the torrential rain had created a “new river” in the city on Wednesday, November 13.

Footage filmed by La Fabrica del Arte shows cars partially submerged as brown floodwaters cover a street in Malaga.

Weather officials said that “very heavy rainfall” was expected, “with the likelihood of locally torrential and persistent rainfall” throughout the day.

Public transport was suspended in the Malaga metropolitan area due to the severe weather system, and several neighborhoods were evacuated. Credit: La Fabrica del Arte via Storyful