Flooding devastates some Pottawattamie County homes
Flooding devastates some Pottawattamie County homes
Flooding devastates some Pottawattamie County homes
ESSEX, ONTARIO, CANADA — Police confirmed Wednesday that four people found dead in a rural home in southwestern Ontario last week were members of the same family. The four have been identified as 41-year-old Carly Walsh, 42-year-old Steven Walsh, 13-year-old Madison Walsh and eight-year-old Hunter Walsh. Ontario Provincial Police said they went to a home in the community of Harrow last Thursday after receiving a request to check on the well-being of someone inside. Police said they cannot confir
Severe thunderstorms sweeping into southern Ontario on Wednesday afternoon prompted a tornado warning.
Vermont has agreed to pay $175,000 to settle a lawsuit on behalf of a man who was charged with a crime for giving a state trooper the middle finger in 2018, the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union said Wednesday. The lawsuit was filed in 2021 by the ACLU of Vermont on behalf of Gregory Bombard, of St. Albans. Trooper Jay Riggen stopped Bombard’s vehicle in St. Albans on Feb. 9, 2018, because he believed Bombard had shown him the middle finger, according to the lawsuit.
Texas Drag queen Brigitte Bandit, who fancies herself as a “Dolly Parton tribute artist,” unknowingly walked into Marjorie Taylor Greene’s confused crosshairs on Tuesday when she spoke to CNN about her mission to Capitol Hill this week. Bandit, who was in D.C. to lobby lawmakers on the Equality Act and the Transgender Bill of Rights, spoke to CNN’s Sara Sidner on Wednesday about the importance of the bill. “It’s very scary for queer people to exist in a time where we see this kind of rhetoric be
"And that's how my mother lost a multi-million dollar inheritance and got stuck with a $50k funeral bill..."
A Port St. Lucie mother has been sentenced to 21 life terms in prison plus 800 years after being convicted of 'evil and horrific' sex crimes against her children.
The former House speaker slammed the former president’s rhetoric after she was asked about her husband’s recovery from a 2022 hammer attack.
B.C. has already seen more than its monthly average rainfall this month, and now up to 30 mm of more rain is on deck for some to end off June
The owner of Motel St-Jacques, a 31-room guest house located on a dead-end street in western Montreal, where $45 bought a four-hour stay and $40 allegedly bought a bag of crack cocaine, profited from the prostitution and drug trade that took place there, according to police.The owner, Jitendrakumar Patel, who went by Jack, according to a police affidavit filed in Quebec court last week, helped undercover police officers buy drugs, including crack cocaine and fentanyl. The affidavit alleges he al
One method of making electricity cleanly to address climate change has been quietly advancing and on Tuesday it hit a milestone.
Texas’ parole board on Monday denied clemency for death row inmate Ramiro Gonzales, who is scheduled to be executed Wednesday for a 2001 murder, despite the fact a key expert witness no longer stands by his testimony at trial.
A man convicted of sexual offences involving a minor in Arizona has been arrested in Newfoundland, after being on the run for more than a decade.The Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed in a statement that they arrested Robert Andrew Land in Carbonear on Friday.Earlier that day, Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court Chief Justice Raymond Whalen issued an arrest warrant for the 62-year-old Land, pursuant to the Extradition Act.According to the RCMP, the U.S. Marshals had made a request to Ca
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Anthony Olienick, sitting alone in an empty police interrogation room, breaks down in tears when he learns the COVID-19 protest blockade at Coutts, Alta., has disbanded in part because of his arrest.
The mother of missing 12-year-old Madalina Cojocari, who was last seen at her home in Cornelius, North Carolina, a town about 20 miles north of Charlotte, in November 2022, is now “considered a suspect in her disappearance,” according to an update from the Cornelius Police Department.
It’s too early to know much, but experts say it’s worth watching.
A jury on Wednesday recommended a former prison guard trainee be sentenced to death for his execution-style murders of five women inside a Florida bank five years ago, a massacre that fulfilled his long-stated desire to kill.
Robert Crimo III, the man accused of opening fire from a rooftop onto Fourth of July parade revelers in Highland Park, Illinois, two years ago, backed out of a proposed plea deal in a dramatic court hearing Wednesday.
A former Brampton fire captain has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after strangling his wife and then burning her body in an SUV in an effort to cover up the crime.Collingwood man James Schwalm pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Superior Court last week in relation to the death of his wife Ashley Schwalm, whose burned body was found in an SUV in the Blue Mountains in January of 2023.According to an agreed statement of facts submitted in the case, Blue Mountains Fire Services respon
A teacher for the Raytown school district was let go Tuesday after an altercation with a student was caught on video and made the rounds on social media.
Kristen Mirand reports live moments after authorities announced two teenagers have been indicted for the murder of a 3-year-old boy in Buffalo.