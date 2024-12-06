Flooding disrupts travel with more warnings issued

A number of flood warnings are in place across the north-west of England [BBC]

Severe flood warnings are in place across the north-west of England after heavy rain led to road closures and widespread travel disruption.

Seven red alerts have been issued in Lancashire and Cheshire following torrential downpours across the region overnight.

The Environment Agency has also put six flood warnings along the River Irwell in Ramsbottom and Rossendale, and one at Poynton Brook in Poynton, near Stockport.

The Met Office is warning of a "potential danger to life" ahead of the arrival of Storm Darragh on Saturday.

Along with flooding, National Rail have announced a problem with a system used by train drivers and signallers and several services are facing delays as a result.

Northern said there were cancellations and delays following flooding and the signalling issues on services between Manchester, Bolton and Wigan as well as Preston to Barrow and Leeds to Manchester and Chester and Warrington.

Customers are being urged to check before they travel and a number of ticket restrictions have been lifted during the disruption.

Meanwhile, Lancashire Police warned drivers to only travel if necessary after roads were closed in Blackburn, Darwen, Rossendale and Burnley.

Burst pipes

Amber flood alerts remain in place for the Upper River Douglas in Wigan, Upper River Irwell catchment in northern areas of Greater Manchester, and the River Bollin catchment around Wilmslow.

On Merseyside, roads have been closed following torrential downpours, including Queens Drive, in Liverpool, due to flooding from Dovedale Road to North Mossley Hill Road.

The road is prone to flooding and a couple died in their car on Queens Drive last year after becoming submerged in flood water.

Elaine and Philip Marco died after getting stuck inside the vehicle on 26 August 2023.

Merseyrail said due to heavy rain and flooding the railway between Hooton and Capenhurst on the Chester line was disrupted.

Footage has also been shared on X of flood water streaming through part of Everton's new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock.

Everton’s new stadium is getting absolutely flooded!😳😬🤯 pic.twitter.com/ulcm8pnzav — The 44 ⚽️ (@The_Forty_Four) December 5, 2024

Lancashire County Council said two schools in Pendle had been forced to close due to burst water pipes.

Pendle View Primary School and St John Fisher and Colne's Thomas More Roman Catholic High School are closed due to no water facilities.

The authority said United Utilities was currently in the area carrying out repairs.

