Montreal sets rain record as flooding downpours persist tonight

Forecast Centre
·2 min read
Friday was the wettest day ever recorded in Montreal. That remarkable achievement is the result of torrential downpours fuelled by the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby as they move through the region.

This water-laden system will continue into Friday night for much of Quebec before slowly clearing out into Saturday morning. Flooding impacts remain likely throughout the region as the rain persists.

Pay close attention to the radar as you go about your evening. Beware the risk for localized flooding and ponding on area roads. Remember, never try to drive through standing water.

Keep up with all the latest news and information this season at The Weather Network’s hurricanes hub page.

Debby rainfall totals US Canada
A vast reservoir of tropical moisture aloft associated with the remnants of Hurricane Debby has allowed these showers and storms to wring out torrential downpours throughout the region. Persistent rain will continue into Friday night.

Two rounds of heavy rain and training thunderstorms have washed over the region, resulting in at least 153.8 mm of rain in Montreal as of early Friday evening. This makes for the highest one-day rainfall total ever recorded at Montreal Airport. The previous all-time one-day rainfall record was 87.6 mm set back in 1880.

Widespread rainfall totals of 70-100+ mm have fallen throughout eastern Ontario and southern Quebec as a result of this system. We’ll see totals go up a little more as rain continues tonight.

Debby rainfall totals Quebec
Conditions will clear up for eastern Ontario and southern Quebec overnight Friday into Saturday as the system pulls east toward Quebec City and the Atlantic provinces.

Flooding is likely across vulnerable areas as rain falls faster than it can run off. There is a risk for significant rainfall and flooding impacts across Montreal if the current forecasts come to fruition.

Remember, never try to drive across a flooded roadway. It’s impossible to tell how deep the water is until it’s too late, and sometimes the road is washed out beneath the floodwaters.

Stay with The Weather Network for more forecast information and updates on Debby.

WATCH: Heavy rain causes flooding on Montreal roads

