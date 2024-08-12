Flooding forces complete closure of Highway 13 in Dorval

Quebec's Transport Ministry says efforts are underway to set up a temporary pumping system to handle further accumulations of water in the Dorval tunnel. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Highway 13 remains completely closed in Dorval, Que., due to significant flooding caused by the remnants of tropical storm Debby that drenched the southern part of Quebec on Friday.

The heavy rainfall damaged the Dorval tunnel's pumping station and led to severe water accumulation, forcing the closure of the highway between Highway 40 and 520 for an indefinite period of time.

In a news release Sunday evening, Quebec's Transport Ministry said efforts are underway to set up a temporary pumping system to handle further accumulations of water, which could lead to accidents.

In the meantime, the government is asking road users to avoid the area and opt for public transportation or remote work when possible.

For essential travel, motorists are advised to use Highway 40 and Highway 520. People are also encouraged to check Québec 511 for updates before travelling.