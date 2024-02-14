Flooding in Jakarta disrupts Indonesia's election day

STORY: Eyewitness video showed people wading through knee-high floods in the city and a flooded polling station. Some people were seen carrying ballot boxes to a safer location. An ambulance and several motorcycles were seen partially submerged in floodwater.

Neither the extent of the delays nor the impact on voter turnout is clear.

Initial indications of the result are expected to emerge later on Wednesday, based on publicly counted votes from a sampling of polling stations across the country. In previous elections, the unofficial counts tabulated by reputable companies have proved to be accurate.