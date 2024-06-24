Flooding leaves Rapidan Dam in Minnesota in 'imminent failure condition': What to know

The Rapidan Dam in Blue Earth County, Minnesota is in "imminent failure condition," according to the county government's official Facebook page.

According to the Facebook post, Blue Earth County Emergency Management was made aware of "accumulating debris" at the dam on Sunday, and the dam is currently being monitored by Blue Earth County Public Works, Emergency Management and Sheriffs Offices.

"We do not know if it will totally fail or if it will remain in place, however we determined it was necessary to issue this notification to advise downstream residents and the correct regulatory agencies and other local agencies," the Blue Earth County government said on Facebook.

"The river has significantly cut around the west side of the dam. Xcel Energy and county infrastructure has added to the debris in the river," the county government said on Facebook. "We are aware of power outages and are working with Xcel Energy."

The post also said the County Road 33 bridge and County Road 90 bridge are being "closely monitored for debris passing downstream" and may be closed.

According to the Blue Earth County government website, the Rapidan Dam was constructed between 1908 and 1910 and measures about 475 feet in length and about 87 feet from the top of the dam to the stream bed.

Rapidan dam location

North Mankato, Minnesota declares flood emergency

North Mankato, Minnesota has declared a flood emergency Monday morning due to city crews building a temporary earth wall levee at the intersection of Lookout Drive and Lee Boulevard, city officials said in a Facebook post.

"These efforts are in response to the potential failure of the Rapidan Dam and to protect the City of North Mankato," the city government said on Facebook. "Additional roads will be closed as needed."

City officials said the river level is risky quickly and staff are "continuing to monitor river levels and the safety of North Mankato."

Minnesota flood watches and warnings

