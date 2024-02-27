Flooding: Shropshire action group calls for better protection

Frankwell car park, in Shrewsbury, is closed due to flooding

An action group has called for better protection in the future in Shropshire after flooding of homes and businesses.

Shrewsbury Flood Action Group has called a meeting later with a hope to bring those repeatedly affected by flooding together.

Councillors, the Environment Agency, National Flood Forum and Severn Valley Water Management Scheme are attending the meeting, in Shrewsbury.

Siobhan Connor, chair of the group, said information needed to be shared.

Following floods in January, February and last October, the group said they felt the only way forward would be to take action.

"It's come to our attention that no one seems to know who to go to for help after a flood or are aware of grants on offer, how to access them or indeed what Severn Valley Water Management Scheme plans are,"Ms Connor said.

Levels rose on the River Severn in Shrewsbury in January

"We feel as a community we need to work together, and we can do better. We also need to understand how many people in our community are affected by flooding.

"Property flood resilience isn't just during a flood but how resilient we are as a community after a flood."

Following the government's announcement of grants for those affected by flooding during Storm Henk, Shropshire Council needs to demonstrate over 50 homes and businesses were flooded internally in order to be eligible for the grant, and Ms Connor asked for people to come forward.

"It costs £500 a month to run a dehumidifier to dry out after a flood and the government's grant of £500 would help towards this cost and we believe every flooded home and business should be entitled to this," Ms Connor added.

The public meeting will be held at Nerdy cafe, a venue that almost shut because of its own flooding problems, from 19:00 GMT.

