Reuters

The cost to ship a standard 40-foot container of toys, auto parts or other goods from Shanghai to New York has jumped to nearly $10,000, fueling frustration among importers and prompting some experts to say the market is in a bubble. Industry experts attribute the bulk of the run-up in off-contract shipping prices to Yemen's Houthi rebels' missile and drone attacks that have forced ships to avoid the Suez Canal trade shortcut. This causes shortages, schedule disruptions and delays that drive up costs for sea transport that handles about 80% of international trade volume.