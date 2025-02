Flooding in West Virginia as Winter Storms Lash Eastern US

Roads flooded with rain in northern West Virginia after winter storms hit the region on Thursday, February 6.

Footage filmed and posted to X by user @rocketpoe shows flooding on Route 19 near Morgantown, West Virginia, on Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service issued flood warnings to remain in effect in parts of West Virginia until Thursday evening. Credit: @rocketpoe via Storyful