Floodplain insurance maps are being updated in Maine

Changes are coming to waste collection in Gatineau, Que., that will see the process more automated and streamlined.Starting at the end of this month, trucks equipped with a robotic arm will begin picking up garbage, recycling and compost bins across the city.It's part of the city's response to an ongoing labour shortage, as only one operator will be needed to operate the arm.The city also hopes the equipment will reduce delays in waste collection. The city's current garbage policy, which came in