Floods cause severe damage in parts of Austria

STORY: :: Heavy weekend rains in Austria

cause flooding and severe damage

:: June 9, 2024

:: Deutschfeistritz, Austria

:: Uebelbach, Austria

On Sunday (June 9), debris from flood damage could be seen in the town of Deutschfeistritz, next to a heavily flowing river, while in Uebelbach, part of a road had been washed away by the water.

In the Styrian districts of Deutschfeistritz and Hartberg-Fuerstenfeld, voters couldn't get to several polling stations for the EU elections on Sunday because they were either inaccessible or destroyed, local media reported.

The weather had calmed by the end of the weekend - however, the Austrian Meteorological Institute is forecasting more rain for Monday and Tuesday (June 10 and 11).