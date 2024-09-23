Tornado hits Luton as streets flooded and cars submerged outside London

A small tornado hit Luton as streets were submerged and cars abandoned when heavy downpours battered towns outside London.

Footage has captured debris - including a trampoline - being thrown high into the air and swirling around during the heavy storm on Sunday.

Motorists looked on in shock as a thick cloud appeared to spin above their heads while they drove through blustery conditions at around 4pm on Sunday afternoon.

Woah!!



Certainly up there with some of the best tornado footage i’ve seen for the UK, near Luton just after 4pm.



pic.twitter.com/FlcljjUr0J — Met4Cast. (@Met4CastUK) September 22, 2024

Vehicles were left stranded in water in Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire, as residents rushed to clear drains following the heavy rain.

Drivers struggled to pass through Dunstable High Street as knee-deep water swept along the street on the weekend.

The Met Office has warned of further flooding as more than a month’s worth of rainfall could fall in some areas of the UK on Monday.

Vehicles make a splash as they are driven through a section of partially flooded road following torrential rain in Colliers Wood in south-west London (George Cracknell Wright)

Bedfordshire Police said part of the road had been closed due to the severe flooding.

Meanwhile in London, streets in Colliers Wood have been flooded with water reaching shopfronts.

Residents in Hitchin also reported heavy flooding.

Flooding on Cambridge Road in Hitchin (Wesley Johnson/PA Wire)

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning until 9pm for millions in areas such as Birmingham, Hull and Nottingham, meaning homes and businesses could be flooded and power cuts are likely.

The forecaster warned some areas will see 60-80 mm of rainfall and a few places may receive 100-120mm or more.

UK Wet Weather: September 2024

London Wet Weather: (George Cracknell Wright)

London Wet Weather: (George Cracknell Wright)

London Wet Weather: (George Cracknell Wright)

London Wet Weather: (George Cracknell Wright)

London Wet Weather: (George Cracknell Wright)

London Wet Weather: (George Cracknell Wright)

London Wet Weather: (George Cracknell Wright)

London Wet Weather: (George Cracknell Wright)

London Wet Weather: (George Cracknell Wright)

London Wet Weather: (George Cracknell Wright)

London Wet Weather: (George Cracknell Wright)

A wider yellow weather alert has been issued for most of England and parts of Wales until midnight.

Streets could be forced to close due to flooding in London and trains and buses may be hit by delays.