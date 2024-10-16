Floods leave 10 million children out of school in west and central Africa

This photograph taken on 20 August, 2024 shows police boats carrying people following heavy rains that damaged main roads connecting the Nigerien capital Niamey to western Nigerien provinces.

An estimated 10 million children across Nigeria, Mali, Niger and the Democratic Republic of Congo are unable to attend school after devastating regional flooding, the charity Save the Children has said.

The severe rains, which have damaged or destroyed schools and displaced families, have left the education system in crisis.

Displacing nearly one million people, the floods have worsened an already fragile situation.

“For many children in West and Central Africa, the start of the school year is synonymous with sadness at the sight of their homes, schools and classrooms under water,” Save the Children’s Vishna Shah-Little said.

All four countries are experiencing large numbers of children missing the school year’s start, with many schools closed due to severe damage.

The situation is especially dire in Niger and Mali, where the start of the school year has been postponed for weeks, affecting millions of learners.

Severe flooding in northeast Nigeria impacts one million, sparks disease, food shortage fears

Niger, Mali hit hard

Niger has delayed its school year by three weeks, impacting 3.8 million children. The floods have damaged or destroyed 5,520 classrooms, leaving many families without shelter.

“As well as seeing their families devastated and their homes destroyed, the children have to come to terms with witnessing the flooding of their education,” Shah-Little said.



