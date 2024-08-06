Floodwaters Inundate Streets on Anna Maria Island

Floodwaters inundated roads and surrounded homes on Anna Maria Island, on Florida’s Gulf Coast, on Monday, August 5, after Tropical Storm Debby made landfall as a hurricane.

Video from X user @ErnieVanderwalt shows cars driving through floodwaters on Monday.

The National Weather Service Tampa Bay urged residents to remain vigilant due to downed powerlines, floodwaters and heat. Credit: @ErnieVanderwalt via Storyful

Video Transcript

There's Tampa Bay and it's lower than this brown water.

There's the beach access and there you can look all the way down North Shore Drive.

This is Pota Road to the right.

So behind me, it's flooded in front of me, it's flooded.

This is flooded just a lot of water here on the bay side of Anna Maria.

And I'm deliberately trying to go very slow, like three MPH has to not make a wake and cause further flooding for someone in their house.

It'll take a while for this water to run off to the left is Bayfront Park which also has some flooding.

That's where people love to come and picnic over the weekend and visit with family and enjoy the bay.

There's a car that obviously got stuck.

The white people drive.

This is good news.

This is the lowest you could actually see the road now that the water has been in uh the last day or two.

So this is great.

Here's the waterfront restaurant.

He'll probably be open again tomorrow.