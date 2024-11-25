Floodwaters still an issue for Lake County residents months after Hurricane Milton
There's no need to check the record books to see that a very considerable amount of snow fell on the city of Calgary Saturday. A look out the window will do.But a glance at the records doesn't disappoint.Eric Van Lochem, an operational meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, says Saturday's snowfall amounts vary, depending on which side of the city is being measured and who is doing the measuring."We did get some unofficial reports in Calgary that were perhaps as high as 25 or
The California mother of two eventually admitted to fabricating her November 2016 abduction and pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges
Gisele Pelicot, whose husband Dominique Pelicot and 50 other men are on trial for raping her, gave her final courtroom statement in the shocking case.
'Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve': A widespread swath of the Prairies could see 30-40 cm of snow by the end of the storm, with at least some accumulations expected in every major city in the region
When Kevin Campbell took a 1991 Chevy truck in trade at his dealership on Moncton's Salisbury Road in early November, he didn't have it for long.But not because it sold right away.The 1991 Chevrolet C1500 SS 454, listed for more than $28,000, was stolen off his lot on Nov. 14, around 1:30 a.m., he said."This truck is very distinct. There wouldn't be another one, I bet you, in all of New Brunswick. If there was, there would be one or two, so very recognizable, very distinguishable truck, very des
James Toliver Craig's attorneys withdrew from the case on Thursday, Nov. 21, citing a "professional conflict and other reasons"
Seven young people were arrested Friday night after police responded to a home invasion in Vaughan, Ont. that was still in progress when officers arrived.One suspect is still at-large after fleeing while in handcuffs, York Regional Police say. Officers were called about the home invasion shortly after 9 p.m. near Ventura Way and Beverley Glen Boulevard, says a news release. When police arrived the home invasion was still in progress while two idling vehicles waited nearby. The vehicles, which we
In less than two decades, Earth has tilted 31.5 inches. That shouldn't happen. So why did it?
A judge is deciding whether to send Kansas mother Amber Peery to prison for a deadly highway crash that killed three Girl Scouts.
The Trudeau Liberals are touting their recent tax breaks set to roll out ahead of the holiday season. People who made less than $150,000 last year will receive a bonus cheque for $250 in the mail. There is also a "holiday" tax break on some grocery items, beer and wine, and christmas trees. But seniors who earned little to no income, and people who are unable to work, are not included, despite being among those greatest in need. Touria Izri reports.
A late-fall, potent snowstorm brought notable accumulations and significant travel problems across the Prairies this weekend
Are you dreaming of a white December? Southern Ontario is expected to see its first accumulating snow before November ends. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
The City of Vancouver says it is cracking down on the sale of illegal goods on sidewalks in the city's Downtown Eastside.A stretch of Hastings Street near Main Street has long been known as a place where items are sold by street vendors, with the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) expressing concern about the sale of stolen items there as far back as 2014.The city says that an increase in illegal street vending is leading to a "violent shoplifting epidemic" throughout the city, as well as safety
Southern Ontario is in for a wake-up call soon as a much colder pattern will arrive with snow in tow
Rebecca Zahau, 32, was found dead outside a California mansion in 2011
Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy invited Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) on Fox & Friends Weekend, turning a Sunday interview into a commiseration riddled with transphobia. Campos-Duffy, whose husband was just nominated to be President-elect Donald Trump’s transportation secretary, asked Mace to lay out her recent quest to ban trans women from using women’s bathrooms on federal property, prompting Mace to repeat her oft-used lines that she’s trying to defeat “the radical left” and claiming that “men sho
Spencer Ross Pearson stabbed ex Madison Schemitz approximately 15 times, leaving her paralyzed from the chest down
The Duke of Sussex is set for some festive joy with a UK charity that's close to his heart
An Ontario Provincial Police officer with the detachment in Hawkesbury, Ont., has been charged with two counts of assault, the police force says.The charges stem from an early morning incident on July 1 when officers at the detachment spotted a vehicle driving in a "suspicious manner" through their staff parking lot, according to a Saturday evening media release.When two people got out of the vehicle, officers reacted, the OPP said.In the ensuing "interaction," the two people were both injured a
People in St. John’s lined up for a rare chance to recycle household glass this weekend. Glass recycling co-op NewfoundSAND made its public debut at St. John’s Farmers Market, crushing hundreds of jars and bottles into sand in front of a fascinated crowd. But why doesn’t St. John’s recycle glass in the first place?