‘The Floor’ Renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 at Fox, Host Rob Lowe Signs Unscripted First-Look Deal at Network

The quiz series “The Floor” has been renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 at Fox, with host Rob Lowe entering into an unscripted first-look deal with the network.

“Fans loved the first season of ‘The Floor’ so much that we’ve ordered two more seasons of this breakthrough game show with plans already underway to make our epic battle of the brains even bigger and bolder,” said Michael Thorn, president of the Fox Television Network. “It’s also been a massive win to have a huge star like Rob Lowe as our host, and both our viewers and competitors can’t wait to see him back in action.”

