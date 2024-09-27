Floral tributes laid by house where mum and girl, 8, found dead

Heartbreaking floral tributes have been laid next to a home where a woman and a girl were tragically found dead. Flowers and a teddy bear were placed beside the terraced property after the bodies of a 40-year-old woman and an eight-year-old girl were discovered yesterday (Mon). Police said they had been called to the home on South Radford Street, Salford, Grtr. Manchester, shortly after 10:30am following reports of a concern for welfare. And when officers attended, with assistance from ambulance crews, they found the pair deceased inside the address. Greater Manchester Police said following their initial investigations, they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.