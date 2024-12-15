Florence Pugh changed her life after We Live in Time

Florence Pugh realised she needed to look beyond her career after making 'We Live In Time'.

The 28-year-old actress plays a cancer-stricken young woman in her upcoming movie and she admitted the heavy topics it covered "spun" her out and made her re-evaluate her life to make "changes" to focus on what is important to her outside of her work.

She told the Sunday Times' Culture magazine: “When I finished filming my life changed. Relationships came and went, and I had this opportunity to look at my life away from my work. And I realised, OK, I need to wake the f*** up.

“I had to look away from my career, from movies, from wanting to be this kind of actor, that kind of actor. Or how many awards I would love to get before I pass away.

"That’s been my focus for 10 years, but I want to make sure that the things I need to do, whether children, family, change, change in relationships … well, I realised I need to make changes now.

"Because I’m a worker bee and that is why I’ve never wanted a break. Everything was just, wow! What’s next? And it is only ten years in that I can now go, oh, I need to do a bit of my life.”

Florence is thankful for the companionship her dog Billie offers.

She said: “Obviously there’s so much of this life that’s quite lonely — so it’s nice to have Billie with me.”

The 'Little Women' actress hopes 'We Live IN Time' encourages people to take control of their lives.

She said: “I mean, the world is not exactly fun right now.

"Whether you’re in your teens having to manoeuvre life on your phone, because the internet’s terrifying, or the wars with many people dying. There’s so much c***, but this reminds everyone that the reason we’re here is to love and be loved.

"There aren’t car chases. Or aliens. But it’s real — because there is a time frame on our lives and it shouldn’t be something we wait for to happen. Life should be something we’re in control of.”