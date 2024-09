Kaia Gerber Looks Like a ‘70s Bombshell in a Plunging Halterneck Dress

The 49th Toronto International Film Festival is back in full swing, bringing with it a dose of illuminating cinema and breathtaking fashion.

Running this year from September 5 to 15, the annual festival is known for drawing some of the biggest names in Hollywood today to the Canadian province of Ontario. This year, highly anticipated films like Nightbitch, Queer, We Live in Time, and Without Blood are set to make their world premieres—and stars like Angelina Jolie, Florence Pugh, Cate Blanchett, Lupita Nyong’o, Sydney Sweeney, and so many more are making sure to dress their best for the glitzy occasion.



Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best looks that have debuted on the 2024 TIFF red carpet. Keep scrolling to see them all, and make sure to watch this space for updates.

Kaia Gerber and Cory Michael Smith

On September 10.

Eric Charbonneau - Getty Images

Naomi Watts

In Dior on September 10.

Cindy Ord - Getty Images

Rachel Sennott

On September 10.

Robert Okine - Getty Images

Pharrell Williams

On September 10.

Isaiah Trickey - Getty Images

Denzel Washington and Pauletta Washington

On September 10.

Isaiah Trickey - Getty Images

Willem Dafoe

On September 10.

Sonia Recchia - Getty Images

Selena Gomez

In Rodarte on September 9.

Isaiah Trickey - Getty Images

Zoe Saldana

In Armani Privé on September 9.

Isaiah Trickey - Getty Images

Nathalie Emmanuel

On September 9.

Robert Okine - Getty Images

Grace Vanderwaal

On September 9.

Robert Okine - Getty Images

Leila George

In Elie Saab on September 9.

Isaiah Trickey - Getty Images

Zoe Saldaña

On September 9.

Isaiah Trickey - Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

In Hodakova on September 9.

Cindy Ord - Getty Images

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Union in Prada on September 9.

Emma McIntyre - Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge

On September 9.

Emma McIntyre - Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

In Givenchy on September 9.

Rodin Eckenroth - Getty Images

Angelina Jolie

In Dolce & Gabbana on September 8.

Monica Schipper/EveryStory2024

Salma Hayek

In Gucci on September 8.

Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o

On September 8.

Emma McIntyre/EveryStory2024 - Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

In Ami on September 8.

Monica Schipper - Getty Images

Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, and Selena Gomez

On September 8.

Jemal Countess - Getty Images

Salma Hayek

On September 8.

Jemal Countess - Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

In Chloé on September 8.

Emma McIntyre - Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o

In Gucci on September 8.

Emma McIntyre - Getty Images

Amy Adams

On September 8.

Emma McIntyre - Getty Images

Sandra Oh

On September 8.

Michael Buckner - Getty Images

Elizabeth Olsen

On September 8.

Harold Feng - Getty Images

Alicia Vikander

In Louis Vuitton on September 8.

Harold Feng - Getty Images

Stephanie Hsu

In Rokh on September 8.

Jemal Countess - Getty Images

Mikey Madison

On September 8.

Kayla Oaddams/EveryStory2024 - Getty Images

Daisy Edgar-Jones

In Gucci on September 7.

GEOFF ROBINS - Getty Images

Jacob Elordi

On September 7.

GEOFF ROBINS - Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

On September 7.

Penske Media - Getty Images

Amy Adams

In Prada on September 7.

Penske Media - Getty Images

Ana de Armas

In Louis Vuitton on September 7.

VALERIE MACON - Getty Images

Julianne Moore

In Bottega Veneta on September 7.

Cindy Ord - Getty Images

Tilda Swinton

On September 7.

Cindy Ord - Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

In Erdem on September 7.

VALERIE MACON - Getty Images

Vanessa Kirby

In Prada on September 7.

Emma McIntyre - Getty Images

Barry Keoghan

On September 7.

Olivia Wong - Getty Images

Florence Pugh

In Tamara Ralph on September 6.

VALERIE MACON - Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

In Tamara Ralph on September 6.

Isaiah Trickey - Getty Images

Kiernan Shipka

In Elie Saab on September 6.

Kayla Oaddams - Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

On September 6.

GEOFF ROBINS - Getty Images

Katy Perry

In Celine on September 5.

Robin Marchant - Getty Images

Margaret Qualley

In Chanel on September 5.

Isaiah Trickey - Getty Images

Demi Moore

In Thom Browne on September 5.

Isaiah Trickey - Getty Images

Chloë Sevigny

In Balenciaga on September 5.

Rodin Eckenroth - Getty Images

Caitriona Balfe

In Balmain on September 5.

Emma McIntyre - Getty Images

